Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $87.88 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

