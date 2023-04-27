Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $205.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $208.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

