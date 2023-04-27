Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

MPC opened at $122.53 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

