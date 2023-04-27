Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,139 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.62.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $454.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.77, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.