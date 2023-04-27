Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,050 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

