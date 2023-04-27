WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $613-623 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.31 million. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.85-14.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.00.

WEX stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

