Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 3.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 905,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,712. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

