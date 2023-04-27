WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WH Group Trading Up 1.0 %

WH Group stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. WH Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

WH Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

