WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WH Group Trading Up 1.0 %
WH Group stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. WH Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.84.
WH Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.