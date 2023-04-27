Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.7 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

