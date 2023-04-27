Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

WHR traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $131.37. 136,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,775. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $21,954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

