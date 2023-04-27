WhiteBIT Token Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00016212 BTC on exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $293.64 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

