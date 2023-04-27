Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,546,900 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 12,149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

SPGYF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

