Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wienerberger Stock Performance

WBRBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

