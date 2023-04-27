Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

