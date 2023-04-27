Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Winpak Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$44.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$38.49 and a 1 year high of C$48.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.25.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$396.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.55 million. Winpak had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.0399145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winpak Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

