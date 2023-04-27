Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 3,750

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,008.33.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

