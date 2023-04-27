WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12 to $4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.290 billion to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
WNS stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 132,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,695. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.63.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
