Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 54,843 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 916,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

