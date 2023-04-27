Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 30,798,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,143,383. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

