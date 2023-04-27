Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,188. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

