Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

AXP stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

