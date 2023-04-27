Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,932 shares. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.