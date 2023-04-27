Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,577. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.85. The firm has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

