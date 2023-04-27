Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 3,612 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 726,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

