Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.24.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.