Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.69.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

