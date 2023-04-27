Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 464 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,239,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

