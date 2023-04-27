Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,710,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

