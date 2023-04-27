Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 573,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

