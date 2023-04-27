Wrapmanager Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

