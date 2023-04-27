Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

