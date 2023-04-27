Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

