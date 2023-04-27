Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 412 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $415.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $431.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

