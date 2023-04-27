Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

