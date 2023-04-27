Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.3 %

AEP stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

