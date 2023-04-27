Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 694,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

