Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $119.13 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $119.13 million and $12.94 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,145,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,306,240 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,112,421 with 1,791,273,005 in circulation. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

