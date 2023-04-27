WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WSFS stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

