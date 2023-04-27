WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 6,092.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

