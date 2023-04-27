Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,780. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.