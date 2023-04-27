Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

