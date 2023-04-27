Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Stock Down 1.2 %
Yamaha stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Yamaha Company Profile
Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.
