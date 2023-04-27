Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

YNGFF stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Yangzijiang Financial has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

