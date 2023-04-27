Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 7.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.49. 81,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 264,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Youdao by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

