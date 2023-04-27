Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. Approximately 391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Zalando Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

About Zalando

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.