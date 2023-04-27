ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Holdings Lifted by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 950.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 6.5% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 344,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

