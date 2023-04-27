Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 204,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 673,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 314,405 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

