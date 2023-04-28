11,084 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $171.24. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.