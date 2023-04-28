1,511 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $73,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 134.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after buying an additional 158,309 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.95. 195,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,439. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

