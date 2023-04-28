177,036 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,755,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. 940,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

